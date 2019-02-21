ETSI mandates hardware security for consumer IoT devices

Technical specification: Cyber Security for Consumer Internet of Things — ETSI — “Provision 4.4-1: Credentials and security-sensitive data shall be stored securely within services and on devices… Secure, trusted storage mechanisms can be used to secure security-sensitive data, such as those provided by a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and associated trusted, secure storage, or the secure storage and processing capabilities of software running on a Universal Integrated Circuit Card UICC/embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card (eUICC).”