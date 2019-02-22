Belfast tech startup using automated lip-reading to make user authentication systems more resistant to spoofing attacks — Liopa — “LipSecure works in conjunction with the vendor’s existing FR [facial recognition] system and prompts the user to repeat a random sequence of digits that appear on their screen. Liopa’s AI-based Visual Speech Recognition (VSR) technology checks if the digits have been spoken or mimed correctly and thus determines if there is a ‘live’ person present.”
- Tappy Technologies joins the NFC World Partner Program
- ST launches NFC universal device for next-generation POS terminals
- Liopa uses lip reading to add security to face recognition systems
- NXP adds support for FeliCa to NFC phones
- Alipay and UnionPay to support Japanese J-Coin digital currency