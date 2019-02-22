ST launches NFC universal device for next-generation POS terminals

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has begun shipping the ST25R3916, an NFC universal device that contains “innovative features to simplify the design of payment terminals and ease compliance with new EMVCo 3.0 contactless interoperability tests for cards, mobiles, and wearables.”

“ST’s new NFC universal device builds on features of the preceding ST25R3911B, which was the first reader offering dynamic power output (DPO) to keep the field strength within EMVCo limits and avoid damage to cards and phones from overpowering in zero distance,” the chip maker explains.

“The NFC universal device adds active wave shaping (AWS) that manages the energy continuously to improve waveform robustness versus antenna detuning. Together, DPO and AWS help new terminal designs pass the latest EMVCo 3.0 certification faster, easing the tests performed with dissimilar-reference proximity integrated circuit cards (PICCs) that emulate card, wearable, and mobile devices.”

“In addition to payment terminals, the ST25R3916 delivers superior performance in a wide variety of industrial and consumer applications, such as access control systems, gaming terminals, IoT devices, and brand protection and supply chain use cases including product configuration, authentication, and traceability,” ST adds.

Full details are in the press release below and further information on the technical requirements of EMVCo 3.0 are also available in a post on the ST website here.