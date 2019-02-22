Tappy Technologies joins the NFC World Partner Program

PARTNER NEWS: Hong Kong-based Tappy Technologies offers a range of wearable payments products including watch straps, wristbands and key fobs that come with an embedded contactless payment chip. Customers include Barclays bPay, Icici Bank, Axis Bank, Etisalat, Timex, Mondaine and Guess.

“Our goal is to enable all traditional timepiece and jewellery brands to easily add contactless payments to their products.”

Tappy’s payments products are fully certified by Visa, Mastercard, China UnionPay, American Express and India’s RuPay and are designed to make it easy for watch brands to add payments functionality to traditional timepieces — and for card issuers to offer a wearable payments, ticketing or access control option to their customers.

The company’s core offering is based around a small, flexible, battery-less and water resistant contactless payment module seamlessly embedded inside a leather, rubber, PU or silicone watch strap or wristband — which can also come with a fingerprint verification sensor for two factor authentication.

“Tappy is on a mission to make everyday transactions in the connected contactless world easy and secure on any wearable accessory,” CEO Wayne Leung told NFC World. “Our goal is to enable all traditional timepiece and jewellery brands to easily add contactless payments to their products.”

Readers interested in learning more about Tappy’s products can visit www.tappytech.com, visit stand 5G80 at MWC19 Barcelona or contact info@tappytech.com.