Meet NFC World’s partners at MWC19

NFC World partners Antelop Solutions, Dejamobile, NXP, Rambus, STMicroelectronics and Tappy Technologies will be in Barcelona for MWC19 from Monday 25 to Thursday 28 February. Here’s what you can expect to see and where you can find them during the show…
- Antelop Solutions’ Timothée Grüner will be at the show and happy to meet with NFC World readers interested in learning about the company’s tokenization hub and white-label SaaS HCE mobile payments platform. You can contact Tim here.
- Dejamobile will be demonstrating its ReadyToTap Payment HCE mobile payment solution on the French Tech pavillion, booth 5B41 — Station 12. The company will also be demonstrating its joint project to add TEE security to HCE payments on the Trustonic stand, booth 6I40.
- NXP will be showcasing its latest innovations during the show, on stand 6O20MR.
- Rambus will be showing its entire suite of security products for 5G, IoT, mobile payments and transport ticketing on stand 6H21, including its CryptoManager Root of Trust for chip designers, its Vaultify Shop solution for retailers, its Smart Ticketing solutions for public transportation operators, and its Blockchain Tokenization solution for financial services.
- STMicroelectronics will be demonstrating its ST25 solutions for NFC payments, including its new ST25R3916 NFC reader, on booth A61 in hall 7.
- Tappy Technologies will be demonstrating its wearable payments solutions on stand 5G80. The company is also hosting the Wearable Payment Summit, moderated by NFC World’s editor Sarah Clark, on 26 February.
NFC World’s editor Sarah Clark will be in Barcelona all week to report from the event and to meet with potential new partners. Please contact us if you’d like to arrange a meeting during the show.