Tappy launches token services platform that makes it easy for traditional watches to be turned into contactless payment devices

PARTNER NEWS: Tappy Technologies has launched a platform which enables traditional brands to turn their watches easily into secure, contactless payment devices. Tappy’s Wearable Token Services Platform lets consumers link the details of their debit or credit card to their watch and use it to make payments wherever their card would be accepted worldwide.

Timex is the first watch brand to integrate the platform, which combines a batteryless payments chip, a mobile app and dongle used for provisioning card details to the chip. Timex customers will be able to add cards from Visa and Mastercard to their watches.

The batteryless payments chip “can be placed in virtually any watch strap and be tokenized using Tappy’s Universal Passive Provisioning Unit (UPPU), allowing traditional watch brands to enter the thriving mobile payment market currently dominated by new generation digital devices,” explains Tappy.

“Tappy’s tokenization platform, as well as our patented authentication and provisioning solutions, are a game-changer for the traditional watch industry,” says Tappy CEO Wayne Leung. “Highly sophisticated algorithms ensure that our solution operates flawlessly without batteries and that any products that incorporate our technology can be aesthetically pleasing, which is important to our watch partners.”

“Tappy’s tokenization solution enables us to sell our payment-enabled devices globally,” says Timex VP Brian Pemberton. “The highlight of the new solution is Tappy’s UPPU, which enables non-chargeable devices like traditional timepieces to be tokenized.”

Full details are in the press release below.