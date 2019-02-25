LG G8 ThinQ smartphone unveiled with hand vein authentication

By Staff Reporter nfcworld.com

LG’s latest flagship uses your hand veins to unlock — TechCrunch — “LG says the phone’s Hand ID tech is the first to use ‘advanced palm vein authentication’ — which could well be accurate… LG’s Hand ID identifies owners by recognising the shape, thickness and other individual characteristics of the veins in the palms of their hands.”

