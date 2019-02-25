New York MTA begins testing mobile wallet-based ticketing

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has started final testing of a new contactless ticketing system which it announced in 2017. MTA employees will be the first to be able to use a contactless bank card or a wallet, such as Apple Pay, on their smartphone to pay for their travel.

The system will roll out to the general public from May, reports News12, and the existing swipe-based MetroCard will be phased out by 2023.

Initially, the One Metro New York (OMNY) system will allow travellers to pay for a single fare, but in coming months it will expand to include the wider range of fares available currently, including time-based fares.

The number of travel locations at which it can be used will be expanded too. Initially, travellers can use it on all Staten Island buses and at 16 subway stations on the 4, 5, and 6 lines between Grand Central-42 Street and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, the MTA says. It will eventually roll out to include commuter rail lines as well so that travellers will have just one system for paying for all subway, bus and rail journeys.