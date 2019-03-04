Chinese mobile payment adoption grows 10.7% to 583m users

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

China’s mobile payment users reach 583 million in 2018 — Xinhua — “About 583m people used mobile payment in China in 2018, up 10.7% compared with 2017, according to a report from the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC)… About 67.2% of China’s internet users used mobile payments offline, up from 65.2% in 2017.”

