Five-currency basket: Brics countries create a single payment service — Izvestia (translation) — “One of the likely scenarios for the project is the creation of a special online wallet that will unite the payment systems of all the Brics countries… The common wallet will work in the same way as existing payment services, such as Apple Pay or Samsung Pay. To this end, a separate cloud platform will be created that will connect the national payment systems of the five countries.”
- GSMA reports 20% increase in mobile money users around the world
- Dubai carrier looks to passive biometrics for payments security
- Survey: US consumers want one app for banking and payments
- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to launch Brics Pay mobile payment service
- Chinese mobile payment adoption grows 10.7% to 583m users