GSMA report highlights 20% annual increase in mobile money accounts to more than 866m worldwide — GSMA — “At the end of 2018, there were more than 866m registered accounts in 90 countries — a 20% increase on 2017. The report also shows that the mobile money industry processed transactions worth US$1.3bn a day in 2018, with digital transaction values growing at more than twice the rate of cash transactions.”
- GSMA reports 20% increase in mobile money users around the world
- Dubai carrier looks to passive biometrics for payments security
- Survey: US consumers want one app for banking and payments
- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to launch Brics Pay mobile payment service
- Chinese mobile payment adoption grows 10.7% to 583m users