W3C approves WebAuthn as the web standard for password-free logins — VentureBeat — “The specification lets users log into online accounts using biometrics, mobile devices, and/or Fido security keys. WebAuthn is supported by Android and Windows 10. On the browser side, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge all added support last year. Apple has supported WebAuthn in preview versions of Safari since December.”
- W3C adopts password-free login standard
- GSMA reports 20% increase in mobile money users around the world
- Dubai carrier looks to passive biometrics for payments security
- Survey: US consumers want one app for banking and payments
- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to launch Brics Pay mobile payment service