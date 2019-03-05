KFC launches digital receipts and automatic loyalty points for customers

Customers of KFC will be sent a digital version of their receipt when they pay with certain bank cards following a tie-up between the fast food chain in the UK and Flux. Customers who have opted in to the independent Flux platform will receive any loyalty points earned automatically.

Customers of Monzo Bank and Starling Bank are the first to be able to collect receipts and loyalty points at KFC with the service rolling out to Barclays Launchpad customers soon.

“This is a really exciting new collaboration for us. We’re always looking to make things easier in our restaurants — both for our teams and our customers — so we’re continually exploring new technologies that we can invest in to help. We know that having to scan a loyalty card isn’t always the most convenient, so we hope this new partnership will not only make lives easier, but mean our customers never miss out on free chicken,” says Hazell White, KFC’s CRM and loyalty manager.