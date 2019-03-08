Sam’s Club to make it easier for shoppers to add products to Scan & Go mobile self-checkout basket

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Sam’s Club files patent for next-level Scan & Go test — Sam’s Club — “With the upcoming test, we’ll enhance the experience with the launch of a technology using computer vision and machine learning. Rather than having to locate the barcode and scan it just right, the camera in the app will identify the product with a simple hover and add it to the member’s shopping list.”

Explore: Sam's Club

Learn more: , , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!