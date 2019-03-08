ST explores the role of NFC in cars

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Q&A: The present and future of NFC in cars with ST — ST Microelectronics — PARTNER NEWS — “A couple of years ago, engineers needed to convince decision makers to use NFC in vehicles. Then Mercedes adopted our ST25R reader in their E-Class models. Now, decision makers want a reader because keyless entry and smartphone pairing are all the rage.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!