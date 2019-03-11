Australian F1 Grand Prix wheels out wearable payments

Wearable-only payments are being introduced at three of the bars at Melbourne’s Albert Park race track for this year’s Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, with plans to expand the service to the entire event in subsequent years.

In a three-year deal between technology supplier Tappit and the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, motorsports fans using the bars at the Piquet Premium Grandstand, the Ricciardo Premium Grandstand and Club 15 powered by Tappit will exclusively use a prepaid contactless wristband to pay for food and drinks.

The goal is to reduce queue times “so fans can spend more time enjoying the thrill of the action” and provide rich data to event organisers about where, when and what the fans are buying, Tappit says.