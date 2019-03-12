India to include NFC option in digital driving licences

Traffic violators beware, new driving licences, registration certificates coming from October — The Times of India — “The new DLs [driving licences} and RCs [vehicle registration certificates] will have a QR code that can be read by hand-held devices to access the past records of the driver or the vehicle from the central online database… ‘Though there was a proposal to make the chip and NFC feature mandatory, the Centre decided to leave the option to the state governments,’ said an official.”