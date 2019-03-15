Google releases Android Q Beta with added biometric authentication support

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Introducing Android Q Beta — Google — “In Android Q we’re extending support for passive authentication methods such as face, and adding implicit and explicit authentication flows. In the explicit flow, the user must explicitly confirm the transaction in the TEE during the authentication. The implicit flow is designed for a lighter-weight alternative for transactions with passive authentication. We’ve also improved the fallback for device credentials when needed.”

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!