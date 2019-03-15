Introducing Android Q Beta — Google — “In Android Q we’re extending support for passive authentication methods such as face, and adding implicit and explicit authentication flows. In the explicit flow, the user must explicitly confirm the transaction in the TEE during the authentication. The implicit flow is designed for a lighter-weight alternative for transactions with passive authentication. We’ve also improved the fallback for device credentials when needed.”
- Chipotle teams with Venmo to launch mobile rewards program
- Safaricom signs mobile payments deal with Alibaba
- Garmin includes NFC payments in upmarket Marq smartwatches
- Google releases Android Q Beta with added biometric authentication support
- KBC app enables customers to link number plates for easy parking payment