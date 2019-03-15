Safaricom, Alibaba unit agree mobile payments partnership — Bloomberg — “The deal extends Safaricom customers’ ability to use its mobile money service, known as M-Pesa, outside Kenya as the company looks to establish the system as a global platform.”
- Chipotle teams with Venmo to launch mobile rewards program
- Safaricom signs mobile payments deal with Alibaba
- Garmin includes NFC payments in upmarket Marq smartwatches
- Google releases Android Q Beta with added biometric authentication support
- KBC app enables customers to link number plates for easy parking payment