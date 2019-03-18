UK Finance reports 31% rise in contactless transactions

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Contactless card use surges as doubts ease — BBC News — “The number of transactions using contactless rose by 31% in 2018 compared with the previous year, banking trade body UK Finance data shows. Adoption of this technology on public transport and by more retailers has led, in part, to the rise.”

