You will soon be able to pay your subway fare with your face in China — South China Morning Post — “At the Futian station, instead of presenting a ticket or scanning a QR bar code on their smartphones, commuters can scan their faces on a tablet-sized screen mounted on the entrance gate and have the fare automatically deducted from their linked accounts.”
- WhatsApp Payments to launch in UK, Mexico and Brazil?
- German consumers warm to contactless payments
- Carrefour tests biometric payments at point of sale
- Facebook to offer WhatsApp payments in Africa?
- Shenzhen Metro tests face recognition payments