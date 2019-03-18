German consumers warm to contactless payments

Consumer insights study on German consumers’ preferred payment methods — First Data — “Contrary to the traditional ‘cash being king’ mind set, our study reveals a definite shift in consumer preference to more convenient methods of payments… 42% believe contactless payments are more convenient… 54% of consumers believe cash will become obsolete in a few years, 52% of consumers, or more than half, prefer card payments… 61% agree that card payments will become increasingly available.”