WhatsApp Payments to launch in UK, Mexico and Brazil?

WhatsApp Payments reportedly coming to Mexico, Brazil, UK next — NDTV — “According to WABetaInfo, a prolific tipster of upcoming WhatsApp features, three countries — Brazil, Mexico, and UK — will be getting WhatsApp Payments next… The service was originally introduced in India last year in beta but is yet to roll out to all users in the country because of regulatory hurdles.”
