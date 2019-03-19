Commonwealth Bank reports ‘dramatic increase’ in mobile payments due to Apple Pay

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Digital wallet payments surge on Apple Pay: CBA — The Sydney Morning Herald — “Since we’ve introduced Apple Pay, we’ve seen the number of wallet transactions that are linked to a card increase 2.7 times. So it’s really increased quite dramatically since we’ve introduced Apple Pay for our consumer customers,” said Sam Itzcovitz, CBA’s general manager of commerce solutions, business customer solutions.”