Commonwealth Bank reports ‘dramatic increase’ in mobile payments due to Apple Pay

Digital wallet payments surge on Apple Pay: CBA — The Sydney Morning Herald — “Since we’ve introduced Apple Pay, we’ve seen the number of wallet transactions that are linked to a card increase 2.7 times. So it’s really increased quite dramatically since we’ve introduced Apple Pay for our consumer customers,” said Sam Itzcovitz, CBA’s general manager of commerce solutions, business customer solutions.”
- Mammut uses NFC to create next generation customer experiences for outdoor sports fans
- Visa seeks product manager for cryptocurrency team
- Xiaomi expands its Mi Pay mobile payments service to India
- Decathlon adds RFID tags to make in-store self-checkout easier for customers
- Ysplit makes money from split bill payments