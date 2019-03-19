Global survey finds most consumers would share more personal data with banks

Six in ten consumers willing to share significant personal data with banks and insurers in exchange for lower pricing — Accenture — “81% of consumers would be willing to share income, location and lifestyle habit data for rapid loan approval, and 76% would do so to receive personalized offers based on their location, such as discounts from a retailer. Half (51%) of consumers want their bank to provide updates on how much money they have until their next pay day, and 57% want savings tips based on their spending habits.”