Samsung offers customers thousands of prizes with Samsung Pay — Samsung — “To enter the prize draw and be in with a chance to win, new and existing Samsung Pay users must enter the prize draw, then use Samsung Pay to make five transactions by 3rd May 2019. Prizes on offer include a 55” 2018 Q9F flagship QLED 4K television, a selection of 42mm Galaxy Watches and Samsung Level box slim speakers as well as 64GB Micro SD cards.”
- SBI adds cardless mobile cash withdrawals at 16,500 ATMs across India
- WeChat Pay reports 500% increase in transaction volumes
- Public Transport Victoria to add Myki transit cards to Google Pay
- Samsung Pay promotes mobile payments adoption with prize draw for UK users
- GlobalPlatform releases secure element specs for system-on-chip deployments