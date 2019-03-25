SBI adds cardless mobile cash withdrawals at 16,500 ATMs across India

SBI Yono: The big security advantage for you with this new cardless cash withdrawal — Financial Express — “Customers can initiate the cash withdrawal process by installing the Yona App and setting a six digit Yono Cash PIN for the transaction and another six digit reference number for a transaction, which customers will get after initiating the cash withdrawal process on their registered mobile number via SMS, that has to be used within 30 minutes along with the PIN at the nearest Yono Cash point to get the cash… The SBI has enabled 16,500 ATMs for this service, which are named as Yono Cash Points.”