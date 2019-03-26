Surprise from ING — Ziarul Financiar (Translation) — “We noticed that once they used mobile payments, customers no longer used their card except for ATM withdrawals. I think this year we will introduce the possibility to make ATM withdrawals with a mobile phone, without the need for a physical card… ING Bank Romania introduced mobile payments in the summer of 2018 and now has about 70,000 registered users.”
- Apple enters financial services market with privacy-first credit card
- Apple Pay expands to transit systems in the US
- Mastercard sets out vision for consumer-centric digital identities
- ING Romania to let customers withdraw cash with just their mobile phones
- SBI adds cardless mobile cash withdrawals at 16,500 ATMs across India