ING Romania to let customers withdraw cash with just their mobile phones

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Surprise from ING — Ziarul Financiar (Translation) — “We noticed that once they used mobile payments, customers no longer used their card except for ATM withdrawals. I think this year we will introduce the possibility to make ATM withdrawals with a mobile phone, without the need for a physical card… ING Bank Romania introduced mobile payments in the summer of 2018 and now has about 70,000 registered users.”

