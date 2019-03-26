Mastercard sets out vision for consumer-centric digital identities

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Mastercard introduces consumer-centric model for digital identity — Mastercard — “Mastercard’s model embodies privacy by design and does not aggregate identity data. It will enable digital interactions to occur with minimal data exchanged and only when needed, and will safeguard data and the use of data effectively such that the users are in control, with a person’s identity securely bound to their smartphone.”

