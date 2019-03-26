Mastercard introduces consumer-centric model for digital identity — Mastercard — “Mastercard’s model embodies privacy by design and does not aggregate identity data. It will enable digital interactions to occur with minimal data exchanged and only when needed, and will safeguard data and the use of data effectively such that the users are in control, with a person’s identity securely bound to their smartphone.”
- Apple enters financial services market with privacy-first credit card
- Apple Pay expands to transit systems in the US
- Mastercard sets out vision for consumer-centric digital identities
- ING Romania to let customers withdraw cash with just their mobile phones
- SBI adds cardless mobile cash withdrawals at 16,500 ATMs across India