Apple Pay to launch in Austria ‘soon’

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple Pay is coming soon to Austria — MacRumors — “Austria’s largest bank Erste Bank und Sparkasse today announced that Apple Pay is ‘coming soon’ with a teaser on its Twitter account… German-based mobile bank N26 also announced today that Apple Pay is coming soon to customers in Austria.”

