Apple Pay is on track to be available in more than 40 countries this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed during the launch of the company’s new Apple Card this week. Apple Pay is also on target to surpass 10bn transactions in 2019, Cook added.
- Apple Pay to be available in 40 countries this year
- DKB leverages mobile banking app for online transaction security
- Apple Pay to launch in Austria ‘soon’
- UK government to invest in next generation transport innovation zones
- Apple enters financial services market with privacy-first credit card