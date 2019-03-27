Apple Pay to be available in 40 countries this year

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Apple Pay is on track to be available in more than 40 countries this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed during the launch of the company’s new Apple Card this week. Apple Pay is also on target to surpass 10bn transactions in 2019, Cook added.

