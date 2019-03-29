Samsung Pay swipes into Indonesia — KrAsia — “Samsung Pay is partnering with Ant Financial-backed mobile wallet platform DANA to conduct closed beta testing on some devices… In the near future, Samsung Pay will collaborate with more digital payment platforms to expand its services in Southeast Asia’s most populous country… Samsung Pay is available in 24 markets. In Southeast Asia, the app has already landed in Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.”
- Public Transport Victoria picks NXP’s Mifare 2GO platform for multimodal NFC ticketing
- Samsung Pay enters beta testing in Indonesia
- Survey: Apple Card to boost Apple Pay adoption
- Apple Pay set to launch in Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Estonia, Greece, and Romania
- Apple Pay to be available in 40 countries this year