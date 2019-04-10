Singapore extends contactless transit payments with value-added services

Travellers in Singapore can now use their contactless Mastercard debit or credit card as a travel ticket on trains and buses while also improving the user experience through travel information sent directly to a smartphone app.

The SimplyGo initiative was launched on 4 April by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) following a two year trial.

Travellers can opt to receive a push notification on their phone at the end of their journey detailing the cost of their trip. The information can be viewed in the SimplyGo app as well as online, along with their transaction history and details of bus routes and times.

The LTA plans to roll our further services on the app in the future as well as extending the service to Visa cardholders later this year.

Travellers on trains and buses can also use SimplyGo on an NFC-enabled device with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay, as well as with Fitbit Pay.