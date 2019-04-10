How the London Underground brings in 53,000 new contactless users a day — PaymentsSource — “More than 21.6m journeys per week are made on London public transit using contactless payments. More than 53,000 new contactless cards or new mobile contactless payments enter the TfL each day, and one in eight contactless journeys come via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or other mobile wallet apps.”
- One in eight contactless journeys in London now made with mobile phones
- Transit card providers to issue combi card that works in both Singapore and Malaysia
- Aeon to identify customers with face recognition at 80 self-serve stores
- Bespoke shirtmaker to add payments to cuffs
- Apple to unlock iPhone NFC to read secure data from passports