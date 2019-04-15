Finnish banks double contactless transaction limit to €50

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Banks increase limits for contactless payments — News Now Finland — “Customers in most Finnish banks can now use their bank cards to make contactless payments up to €50. The previous limit was €25… 79% of Finns use contactless payments. Two years ago that figure was only 52%.”

