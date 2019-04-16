HBO commissions Game of Thrones sneakers with NFC tags

HBO Asia x SBTG Collab brings 4 ‘Game of Thrones’ sneakers to celebrate final season — Click The City — “Each pair of Game of Thrones x SBTG customized sneakers are embedded with near field communication (NFC) chips powered by VeChain, a public blockchain platform that allows any potential collector the ability to verify the authenticity of each pair through VeChainThor blockchain. The NFC chips also contain exclusive behind-the-scenes videos of each sneaker design which can be played and viewed by anyone using the VeChain mobile app.”
- Queensland rolls out contactless driving licences
- Vietnam tops global growth for mobile payments
- Indian banks plan blockchain payments platform
- Decathlon opens RFID-enabled store in the US
- Facebook Messenger to shutter its P2P payments service in UK and France