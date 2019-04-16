Jinan City metro installs face recognition at fare gates

China opens first 3D facial recognition metro line in Shandong — ECNS — “Metro Line 1 in Jinan City, Shandong Province has become the first in China to adopt 3D facial recognition technology… The 3D facial recognition technology-empowered gate can allow entry of 30 to 40 passengers per minute… The error rate is said to be only one in 1 million, while the technology can also detect fraudulent use of photos, videos or masks.”