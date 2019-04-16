National Payments Corporation of India mulls using blockchain to boost digital transactions — Business Today — “The NPCI has floated an Expression of Interest (EOI) in order to enable bidders to propose their capability for developing distributed ledger technology/blockchain in the payment domain.”
- Queensland rolls out contactless driving licences
- Vietnam tops global growth for mobile payments
- Indian banks plan blockchain payments platform
- Decathlon opens RFID-enabled store in the US
- Facebook Messenger to shutter its P2P payments service in UK and France