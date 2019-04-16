Revamped ‘tap and go’ licences now available — The Queensland Times — “The updated design means the chip, which is now contained within the card, is no longer visible, allowing space for a bigger font to assist police and security staff reading the cards. The cards also have updated security features.”
- Queensland rolls out contactless driving licences
- Vietnam tops global growth for mobile payments
- Indian banks plan blockchain payments platform
- Decathlon opens RFID-enabled store in the US
- Facebook Messenger to shutter its P2P payments service in UK and France