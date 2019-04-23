EMVCo, W3C and Fido Alliance to work together on payments security and interoperability

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Web Payment Security Interest Group Charter — World Wide Web Consortium — “The mission of the Web Payment Security Interest Group is to enhance the security and interoperability of web payments. The group pursues its mission by creating a forum for organizations to define areas of collaboration and identify gaps between existing technical specifications in order to increase compatibility among different technologies.”