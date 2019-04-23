JCPenney pulls support for contactless payments

JCPenney explains why it dropped Apple Pay — Techcrunch — “A third-party credit card brand made the requirement for all merchants to actively support EMV contactless functionality effective April 13, retiring the legacy MSD contactless technology in place. Given the resources and lead time associated with meeting the new mandate, JCPenney chose to suspend all contactless payment options until a later date.”
- Apple Pay goes live in Austria
- Apple to open up the iPhone’s NFC chip at WWDC?
- Alipay to invest $448m promoting face recognition payments in stores
- Visa unveils next generation payments platform
- German central banker calls for European payments network