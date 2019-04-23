Europe needs to get off the sidelines — Deutsche Bundesbank — “Here in Europe, we need to prevent a situation from arising in which American and Chinese payment systems are all we have left to choose between. Highly successful firms from the United States and China are looking to carve out a huge chunk of the European market. Hence the desire to forge a payments solution with a clear-cut European ‘brand’.”
- Apple Pay goes live in Austria
- Apple to open up the iPhone’s NFC chip at WWDC?
- Alipay to invest $448m promoting face recognition payments in stores
- Visa unveils next generation payments platform
- German central banker calls for European payments network