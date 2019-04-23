Apple may expand the iPhone’s NFC tech to third-party developers during WWDC — TechSpot — “NFC is getting major improvements, including the ability for third-party developers to read any ISO 7816, FeliCa or MiFare tags. Currently, only tags formatted as NDEF can be read by third-party apps… Keep in mind, the news is from anonymous sources and is far from official.”
- Apple Pay goes live in Austria
- Apple to open up the iPhone’s NFC chip at WWDC?
- Alipay to invest $448m promoting face recognition payments in stores
- Visa unveils next generation payments platform
- German central banker calls for European payments network