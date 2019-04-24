Apple Pay goes live in Austria

Apple Pay officially launches in Austria — MacRumors — “Apple’s mobile payment system is now supported by the country’s largest bank Erste Bank und Sparkasse, as well as German-based mobile bank N26… Apple says additional Apple Pay partners ‘coming soon’ to Austria will include Bank Austria, Boon, Edenred, Revolut and VimPay.”
