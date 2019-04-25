PayPal reports 40m Venmo P2P payments users

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

PayPal reports first quarter 2019 results — PayPal — “We now have 277 million customer accounts, including 22 million merchant accounts and over 40 million active Venmo accounts… Person-to-Person (P2P) volume grew 41% to $42bn, representing 26% of TPV. Venmo processed $21bn of TPV in the first quarter, growing 73%.”

Explore: PayPal, Venmo

Learn more: ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!