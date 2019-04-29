Taipei Metro rolls out QR mobile ticketing

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Mobile ticketing app for Taiwan’s Taoyuan metro to be fully launched Wednesday — Taiwan News — “Passengers travelling on the Taoyuan metro line will be able to pay their fares using a mobile app, starting Wednesday… Using their credit or debit cards, passengers will be able to buy tickets via the app and swipe though the turnstiles at the metro stations with a QR code on their mobile devices.”

Explore: Taipei Metro

Learn more: , , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!