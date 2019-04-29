Marshall University lets students add campus cards to iPhone and Apple Watch

Marshall ID cards now available on iPhone and Apple Watch — Marshall University — “By simply placing their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader where physical student IDs are accepted, users can enter residence halls and libraries, access dining plans, purchase food, buy items in the university bookstore or in vending machines, print documents and more.”
- Standard Chartered adds instant credit card and loan issuance to its Singapore banking app
- KBC reports on take-up of non-banking services following wearables payments trial expansion
- Japanese banks to offer real-time mobile payments in stores
- Hong Kong airport adds face recognition payments
- KeyBank to roll out contactless cards in the US