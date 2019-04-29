Marshall University lets students add campus cards to iPhone and Apple Watch

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Marshall ID cards now available on iPhone and Apple Watch — Marshall University — “By simply placing their iPhone or Apple Watch near a reader where physical student IDs are accepted, users can enter residence halls and libraries, access dining plans, purchase food, buy items in the university bookstore or in vending machines, print documents and more.”

