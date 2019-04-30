Russia’s Mir payments system preps for global rollout

Russia is planning a global rollout for its Mir cards, the card payment system it launched in 2015.

Vladimir Komlev, head of Russia’s National Card Payment System (NSPK), told Reuters that Turkey’s Isbank started accepting the cards last week and said they would be operational in banks in 12 countries by the end of the year.

He added that over the next three years NSPK wanted Mir cards to be operational in countries where Russians are used to travelling, but declined to reveal which these would be.