Duty Zero by CDF introduces facial recognition payment at HKIA — DFNI Frontier — “The Duty Zero by CDF liquor and tobacco stores are the first in Hong Kong to feature the software, which is designed to enhance the consumer shopping experience for Chinese consumers. The Dragonfly POS devices are placed next to the checkout, customers input their phone number and face towards the camera; the software then completes the transaction in just a few seconds.”
- Standard Chartered adds instant credit card and loan issuance to its Singapore banking app
- KBC reports on take-up of non-banking services following wearables payments trial expansion
- Japanese banks to offer real-time mobile payments in stores
- Hong Kong airport adds face recognition payments
- KeyBank to roll out contactless cards in the US