Japanese banks to offer real-time mobile payments in stores

By Sarah Clark nfcworld.com

Banks to join in new payment service — The Japan News — “The new service will allow consumers to make payments by presenting QR codes displayed on their smartphones to code readers installed at shops and other places. Purchased amounts will be debited from their bank accounts in real time.”

