Banks to join in new payment service — The Japan News — “The new service will allow consumers to make payments by presenting QR codes displayed on their smartphones to code readers installed at shops and other places. Purchased amounts will be debited from their bank accounts in real time.”
- Standard Chartered adds instant credit card and loan issuance to its Singapore banking app
- KBC reports on take-up of non-banking services following wearables payments trial expansion
- Japanese banks to offer real-time mobile payments in stores
- Hong Kong airport adds face recognition payments
- KeyBank to roll out contactless cards in the US